Previous
Mousa Ferry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1175

Mousa Ferry

A short trip over to Mousa today. It was a a glorious day that required the ferry which can carry 60 passengers to make two trips over. Most of those visiting were tourists with many German and French and that's with no cruise ship in.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise