Photo 1175
Mousa Ferry
A short trip over to Mousa today. It was a a glorious day that required the ferry which can carry 60 passengers to make two trips over. Most of those visiting were tourists with many German and French and that's with no cruise ship in.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
1st August 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
,
solaiv
