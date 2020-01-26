Previous
Greylag Geese by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1159

Greylag Geese

There haven't been so many geese over wintering this year. When I first moved to the village we hardly saw any but numbers steadily rose until the last couple of years which has seen a decline.
26th January 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

