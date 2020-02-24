Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1178
Lunch
This Shag was having a very successful hunt for its lunch.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2020 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shag
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
