Photo 1192
Bumpy Landing
Aberdeen flight had a very bumpy landing at Sumburgh this morning as it came in on strong crosswinds.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th March 2020 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
loganair
Christine
ace
I’m not a good air traveller so would probably have been scared at this point. Good capture
March 14th, 2020
