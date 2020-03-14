Previous
Bumpy Landing by lifeat60degrees
Bumpy Landing

Aberdeen flight had a very bumpy landing at Sumburgh this morning as it came in on strong crosswinds.
14th March 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Christine ace
I’m not a good air traveller so would probably have been scared at this point. Good capture
March 14th, 2020  
