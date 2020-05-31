Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1265
In the Shade
Ava found plenty of shaded areas today.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st May 2020 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collie
,
ava
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
