Previous
Next
Swinister Burn by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1303

Swinister Burn

I don't know how many times this bridge has been walked over this year. It will be three times today by the end of the day.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise