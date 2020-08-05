Sign up
Photo 1326
Gliding Past
A gannet effortlessly gliding past Sumburgh Head this Morning.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4206
photos
156
followers
45
following
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1969
60
847
1970
1325
1971
1326
61
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th August 2020 10:54am
Tags
shetland
,
gannet
,
sumburgh
