Photo 1336
Rolling In
Mist rolling down the hill into Hoswick this morning
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
