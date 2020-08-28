Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1348
Golden Hour
Golden sunshine first thing on Hoswick.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th August 2020 6:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
