Photo 1384
For My Next Trick
A bit of yoga on the Leebitton Pier
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
