Previous
Next
Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1392

Leebitton

Just managed to get around by Leebitton before the rain set in for the rest of the day at lunch-time.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful, such a lot to see. Fav
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise