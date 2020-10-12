Sign up
Photo 1392
Leebitton
Just managed to get around by Leebitton before the rain set in for the rest of the day at lunch-time.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4441
photos
154
followers
41
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th October 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, such a lot to see. Fav
October 12th, 2020
