Photo 1456
Noness Road End
The road end at Noness is almost exactly 2 miles from our own home and the point is a further mile away making a great walk.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th January 2021 11:12am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
