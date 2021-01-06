Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
Afternoon Feed
The afternoon feed has just arrived.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4712
photos
170
followers
44
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Latest from all albums
1456
2123
2124
1457
214
215
1458
2125
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th January 2021 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close