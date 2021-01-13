Sign up
Photo 1463
Curlew
Just strolling along looking for food.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4735
photos
171
followers
45
following
400% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th January 2021 12:43pm
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
