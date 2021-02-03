Sign up
Photo 1476
The Rompa Road
It was a bit bleak high up this morning but I like it like that.
Although we had a couple of snow showers the temperature is on the rise as there is not so much ice about now.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd February 2021 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
