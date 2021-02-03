Previous
The Rompa Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1476

The Rompa Road

It was a bit bleak high up this morning but I like it like that.

Although we had a couple of snow showers the temperature is on the rise as there is not so much ice about now.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

