Previous
Next
Photo 1500
Through the Square (ish) Window
At some point that lintel will drop and the window will be no more. Having said that it has been like that for the 38 years I've lived in the village
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4910
photos
179
followers
47
following
410% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2021 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
