Previous
Next
Through the Square (ish) Window by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1500

Through the Square (ish) Window

At some point that lintel will drop and the window will be no more. Having said that it has been like that for the 38 years I've lived in the village
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise