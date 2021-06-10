Sign up
Photo 1588
Tight Corner
Sharp left required to avoid landing in the sea.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7
1
1
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
10th June 2021 6:52am
Public
shetland
sandwick
sannick
Kitty Hawke
ace
Not a road to negotiate after wee dram !!!
June 10th, 2021
