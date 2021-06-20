Previous
Next
Shetland Wren by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1598

Shetland Wren

Troglodytes Troglodytes Zetlandicus. The Shetland Wren is unique to the Isles and I'm told by those who know that the easiest way to tell them apart from the normal wren is its song. I'll take their word for that.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise