Photo 1602
Horse Feed
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5255
photos
189
followers
50
following
438% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th June 2021 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
,
foodbag
