Previous
Next
Shifting Sands by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1610

Shifting Sands

It will not be there now.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
From your photo it is interesting to speculate whether this is a towering cliff or just a small ridge in the sand!
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise