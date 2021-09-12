Sign up
Photo 1670
I Wouldn't Argue
I certainly wouldn't argue with this sheep, and her companions, that was giving me a glare as I walked past this afternoon.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th September 2021 3:32pm
Tags
sheep
,
horns
,
shetland
,
sandwick
