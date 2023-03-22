Sign up
Photo 1727
Peaty Water
A lot of rain overnight and with the hill above the village being one big lump of peat the water takes on that rich brown colour.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:23am
Tags
shetland
,
peat
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautifully peaty!
March 22nd, 2023
