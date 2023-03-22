Previous
Peaty Water by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1727

Peaty Water

A lot of rain overnight and with the hill above the village being one big lump of peat the water takes on that rich brown colour.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully peaty!
March 22nd, 2023  
