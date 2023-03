A Voew From the Other Side

Todays photo is looking back at where I took yesterdays photo. The pier was being cleaned by the skipper of the Mousa Ferry and he was telling me that he still doesn’t really know what is happening with the trips to Mousa this year. He’s hopeful that Nature Scotland will allow access to the Isle this year as a steady over the winter revealed no dead Storm Petrels at the nest sites. He’s hoping to hear soon though as once the cruise season starts he has plenty bookings.