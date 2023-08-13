Previous
Mousa by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1786

Mousa

Low cloud surrounding Mousa this morning during another day that mixed rain and sun with the rain gaining the upper hand.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Dianne
A very moody Mousa. Fav
August 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
This is fantastic
August 13th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge
Really lovely photo, very calming.
August 13th, 2023  
