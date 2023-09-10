Previous
Baled and Bagged by lifeat60degrees
Baled and Bagged

Successfully bagged before the rain that arrived later in the day. Same field as one of yesterdays offerings but from a different angle.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
