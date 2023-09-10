Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
Baled and Bagged
Successfully bagged before the rain that arrived later in the day. Same field as one of yesterdays offerings but from a different angle.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2023 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
