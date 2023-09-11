Previous
Dead Wood by lifeat60degrees
Dead Wood

Part of an old tree trunk has sat at Broonies Taing for a few months now - not much happening to it but it is interesting to look at.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
