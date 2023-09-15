Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
Fungi
Climbing up the tree along the burn.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
fungi
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
