Previous
Final Cut by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1808

Final Cut

Field between Sannick and The Wart has had its last cut of the year and hopefully will be baled and bagged before the heavy rain.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise