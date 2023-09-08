Previous
Warmest Day

Another glorious day of weather which resulted in the hottest ever recorded September day for Shetland of 22.1° with the previous highest being 20.4° in 1958. By the time I took this the sun was setting behind the hill.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

