Photo 1807
Warmest Day
Another glorious day of weather which resulted in the hottest ever recorded September day for Shetland of 22.1° with the previous highest being 20.4° in 1958. By the time I took this the sun was setting behind the hill.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS R8
8th September 2023 6:54pm
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
