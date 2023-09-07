Sign up
Two For the Price of One
A double help for the driver on one post. The sign advertises the passing place while also helping those coming out of the hidden junction to see what is on the road by using the mirror. There are quite a few of these in Sandwick alone.
7th September 2023
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
7th September 2023 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
passingplace
