Two For the Price of One
Photo 1806

Two For the Price of One

A double help for the driver on one post. The sign advertises the passing place while also helping those coming out of the hidden junction to see what is on the road by using the mirror. There are quite a few of these in Sandwick alone.
7th September 2023

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

