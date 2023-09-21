Previous
Steady Wind by lifeat60degrees
Steady Wind

A steady south-westerly wind between 30 and 40mph all day. Fine when the sun shone but felt it colder as soon as the rain came.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
