Into the Darkness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1813

Into the Darkness

Is was very dark this morning with low dark cloud covering the southend. Walking into the trees it became much darker testament to the fact that the trees have grown thick over the years. It rained (and still is) very heavily in the afternoon.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Scary and interesting at the same time
September 18th, 2023  
