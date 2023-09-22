Sign up
Previous
Photo 1815
Gospel Hall
Despite my yearly prediction for the last 20 years the Hoswick Gospel Hall is still standing.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd September 2023 4:22pm
Tags
hall
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
