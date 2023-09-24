Sign up
Previous
Photo 1816
Hoswick Bay
A wet and windy morning but dried up in the late morning and afternoon. Wind due to pick up again around mid-night.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2023 1:59pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
