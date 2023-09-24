Previous
Hoswick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1816

Hoswick Bay

A wet and windy morning but dried up in the late morning and afternoon. Wind due to pick up again around mid-night.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

