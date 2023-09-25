Previous
Along the Slithers by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1817

Along the Slithers

The area of cliff between me and the lighthouse carpark is known as the Slithers which I think is a great name. Appropriate to as if you fell into them you'd be slithering about before probably ending up in the sea.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
