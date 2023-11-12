Previous
Morning Munch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1835

Morning Munch

The horses are enjoying the calm day and being allowed to feed on fresh grass and none of that dry hay rubbish!!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

