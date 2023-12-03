Previous
Still Icy by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1851

Still Icy

This track probably doesn't get much sunshine at any time in December so the ice will be around for a while. Made the walk down interesting.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Walk......more of a slither I think !
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise