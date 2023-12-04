Previous
New to the Neighbourhood by lifeat60degrees
New to the Neighbourhood

A pair of cattle have recently arrived to a nearby field that in the past has had sheep. They are curious animals but hemmed in by an electric fence.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
December 4th, 2023  
