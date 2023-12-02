Sign up
Photo 1850
Frosty Day
Frost was clinging to everything for most of the day.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6662
photos
153
followers
40
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd December 2023 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
shetland
,
sandwick
