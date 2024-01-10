Previous
Burn Path by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1869

Burn Path

One of the routes within the village is along the right hand side of this burn. During the summer there is quite a good variety of breeding birds here but not much to be seen here at the moment.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful light
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise