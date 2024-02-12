Previous
Damp Underfoot by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1894

Damp Underfoot

A bit wet underfoot at Scatness this morning. It is quite flat here so the water from the melted snow didn't really have anywhere to go.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise