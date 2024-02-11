Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Overflow
With the snow now melted the burn was full today with the stepping stones just passable without getting too wet in the process.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th February 2024 10:11am
Tags
shetland
,
steppingstones
,
sandwick
