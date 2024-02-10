Previous
Turn in the Burn by lifeat60degrees
Turn in the Burn

The Hoswick burn takes a sharp left before it enters the sea. Over 20 years ago it went straight on but a combination of tides and flooding over the years have built up the beach and the burn despite some close times now heads to the left.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
