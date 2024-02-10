Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1892
Turn in the Burn
The Hoswick burn takes a sharp left before it enters the sea. Over 20 years ago it went straight on but a combination of tides and flooding over the years have built up the beach and the burn despite some close times now heads to the left.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6811
photos
155
followers
40
following
518% complete
View this month »
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Latest from all albums
3251
1891
368
3252
3253
1126
1892
3254
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close