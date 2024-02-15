Sign up
Previous
Photo 1895
Good Winter
The moss does not seem to be complaining about the dampness over the winter. Good to see something thriving. Covering willow trunk.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2024 10:38am
Tags
moss
,
shetland
,
sandwick
