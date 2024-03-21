Sign up
Photo 1916
Ireland Methodist Church
The area round Ireland is great for walking but not on days like this. Maybe another time.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st March 2024 10:17am
Tags
church
,
ireland
,
methodist
,
shetland
,
bigton
