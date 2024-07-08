Previous
Peat Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1992

Peat Road

Looking south down the Veester Peat Road.
Noness to the left and Levenwick to the right with Sandwick in between, Sumburgh Head in the distant background.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Wonderful full on view of Shetland!
July 8th, 2024  
