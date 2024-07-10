Sign up
Photo 1994
Dunlin
Dunlin having a dip at Grutness. There is always a pair nearby the Grutness loch each year.
10th July 2024
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th July 2024 10:40am
Tags
shetland
,
dunlin
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
