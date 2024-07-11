Sign up
Photo 1995
Home
Looking at our home area from the Rompa Road. My direction of travel up this hill is dependent on the wind direction. With a strongish northerly wind today it was a walk up the hill from the north end.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7186
photos
148
followers
39
following
546% complete
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1993
3404
250
1994
3405
1995
251
3406
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th July 2024 9:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful place to live! You should have an arrow on it for us!! Looks a great community.
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful view!
July 11th, 2024
