Looking at our home area from the Rompa Road. My direction of travel up this hill is dependent on the wind direction. With a strongish northerly wind today it was a walk up the hill from the north end.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Pat Knowles
Beautiful place to live! You should have an arrow on it for us!! Looks a great community.
July 11th, 2024  
Corinne C
What a beautiful view!
July 11th, 2024  
