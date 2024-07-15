Previous
Murky Day by lifeat60degrees
Murky Day

Levenwick appeared and disappeared a few times during my walk round the coast this morning. Clouds would drop and rise on a regular basis most of the day.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

