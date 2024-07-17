Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2000
Ladysmith
With Sumburgh Head in the background
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7203
photos
148
followers
39
following
547% complete
View this month »
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
Latest from all albums
253
1169
3410
1170
3411
2000
254
3412
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th July 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
ladysmith
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close